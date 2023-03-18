Bhopal: Kuno park officials await final order to release more cheetahs in jungle

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district are all prepared to release more Namibian cheetahs into the wild as they are only waiting for final permission of senior officials. Few days back, two cheetahs - Oban and Asha- were released into the wild and have adapted well to the new environment.

“ We are all prepared to release the next batch of cheetahs into the wild and only waiting for the orders from higher authorities,” said Chief Conservator of Forest, Gwalior, Uttam Kumar Sharma.

Sources at Kuno National Park said that the released two cheetahs were hunting on regular basis. Two teams are monitoring their movements with the help of modern equipment. For monitoring one cheetah, three forest officials, a jeep driver have been deployed. Help of satellite is also taken.

Eight Namibian cheetahs were released into Kuno National Park on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. After the release of two Namibian cheetahs, six more cheetahs are in line to get released into the wild.