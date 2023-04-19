Bhopal: Kuno authorities weighing options of rescuing 'Oban' from tiger turf or wait for its return

A four-member team of Kuno National Park is camping in Madhav National Park to look into the security of Oban which had strayed out of Kuno on Sunday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The male Cheetah Oban is keeping the forest officials of Kuno National Park on their toes as it is still lurking inside the grassland of Madhav National Park, Shivpuri.

A four-member team of Kuno National Park is camping in Madhav National Park to look into the security of Oban which had strayed out of Kuno on Sunday.

“As many as four forest personnel of Kuno are in Madhav National park to take care of Oban’s security. The staff of Madhav National Park is also co-operating with them,” said district forest officer of Kuno National Park, Prakash Kumar Verma.

As of now, there is no plan to rescue Oban from Madhav National Park which currently houses at least three tigers. The Kuno forest officials are in a fix whether to rescue Oban immediately or they should wait for some more days to see its return to Kuno.

But if it remains there for a longer period then Kuno Officials will be left with no option but to rescue it (either through tranquillisation or caging it) and bring it back .

SA Cheetahs exploring big enclosures: All the 12 South African Cheetahs, which were released into the eight big enclosures in Kuno National Park, are showing good adaptation skills. They are exploring the big enclosures, also having spotted deer as their prey base.

Decision on Namibian cheetah awaited: Kuno National Park officials are waiting for the orders to release at least one more Namibian cheetah into the wild. “ We are waiting for the orders to release one more Namibian Cheetah into the wild. The decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the next Cheetah Committee Meeting,” said an officer of Kuno National Park. In all, eight Namibian Cheetah were brought to Kuno last year on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Of them, four cheetahs including Oban have been successfully released into the wild. One female Cheetah had died recently. Now only three more cheetahs are left inside enclosures and of them one female cheetah has given birth to four cubs. Hence it is unlikely to be released into the wild.