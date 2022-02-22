Bhopal: Kundalpur and Bandakpur to be made holy areas, says CM

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday Kundalpur and Bandakpur will be made holy areas and things like meat and liquor would be banned over there, as per official information.

The CM along with his wife Sadhna Singh visited Kundalpur Panchkalyanak Maha-Mahotsav in Damoh on Monday. He sought the blessings of Jain seer Vidyasagar Maharaj after darshan and offered prayers to Bade Baba.

As per the official information, Chouhan and his wife attended the Panchkalyanak festival as Indra and Indrani.

Public Works minister Gopal Bhargava, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, former minister Jayant Malaiya were present on the occasion.

Chouhan said, “Acharya Shri has done the work of showing the way to the wandering humanity. He has done inspiring work in the field of education, health and Gau Seva. The coming generations will not be able to believe that great saints like Sant Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj have also lived on this earth.”

The CM said, “Whenever I come across any problem I get a solution by remembering Acharya Shri. I have not come here as a chief minister but as a disciple. This place seems like a heaven. The darshan of Acharya Shri gives such satisfaction and joy that cannot be described.”

The CM said the Bade Baba temple built in Kundalpur was wonderful. This temple was dazzling. People from all over the world would come to this holy place and seek Bade Baba’s darshan. By planting saplings on the hills for greenery he also directed the departmental officers to prepare their plan.

The CM said, “As told by Vidyasagar Maharaj ji, the state government would impart education through Hindi medium in a medical and engineering college from this year itself. Emphasis will be given on self-employment along with education. Vocational education will also be imparted from class VI onwards.”

Chouhan said the society should also come forward for gau seva and requested people to treat both sons and daughters as equal, and not to discriminate in any way.

He said the situation changed in Madhya Pradesh with Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Earlier in the year 2012, as many as 912 daughters were born for 1000 sons but now 956 daughters were born for 1000 sons.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:36 AM IST