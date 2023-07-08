Bhopal: Kisan Beema Prachar Rath Flagged Off | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy director JR Hedau has flagged off the Prime Minister’s Kisan Beema Yojna Prachar Rath. Hedau said the Rath would go to every village in the district and inform the farmers about the scheme and encourage them to go for crop insurance.

He further said the PM crop insurance scheme was launched to help farmers in any emergency situation. A premium of 1.5 per cent of the total cost of Rabi crops and 1.5 per cent of the total cost of the Kharif crops.

The government provides the rest of the premiums for crop insurance. He appealed to the farmers to get information from the PM’s Kisan Beema Publicity Rath and get their crops insured before July 31.