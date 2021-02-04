Bhopal: Kin say viscera report manipulated

BHOPAL: Family members of Deepak Maravi, who died after first shots of COVAXIN, on Thursday said the viscera report was ‘manipulated’. Akash Maravi, son of Deepak, said: “My father did not go outside after receiving shot of COVAXIN. He remained at home. So, question alcohol in viscera does not varise. The viscera report is manipulated.”

The report reveals that Ethyl Alcohol and Omeprazole were found in the deceased’s viscera. The post-mortem report also revealed of suspected poison as cause of death and his viscera was sent for investigation. Police sent the viscera report to the medico legal department of Gandhi Medical College for investigation to know whether Ethyl Alcohol and Omeprazole was reason for his death. Caccine volunteer Deepak Maravi was given a shot during vaccine trial at People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his residence (Dec 21). Its trial is “double-blind, placebo-controlled” clinical trial. Post mortem report had revealed the suspected poisonous as cause of death. People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) is conducting trial and both the doses of COVAXIN were given by January 10.

SP (North) Vijay Kumar Khatri said, “ Viscera report of Maravi has been sent to medico legal department to probe whether Ethyl alcohol or Omeprazole was reason for his death? The PM report says victim’s viscera had Ethyl alcohol and Omeprazole.”