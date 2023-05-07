Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kidney was donated to needy in Bansal Hospital while cornea was donated in Hamidia Hospital on Sunday. The person whose body was donated was given a final farewell by the police band with full respect.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava of Kiran Foundation, said, “Jagdish Chandra Bhadang was admitted to Bansal Hosptial on May 3. On May 5, he was declared brain dead. His kidney was donated in Bansal Hospital and cornea was donated in Hamidia Hospital.”

On May 3, when he suffered from brain haemorrhage. Jagdish's wife Anjali Bhadang who works in New India Assurance Company found him unconscious. Anjali admitted him to Bansal Hospital.

After medical examination, the doctors declared him brain dead. Jagdish Chandra's daughter Aditi and son-in-law Akshay live in the UK. When they reached Bhopal, the process of organ donation began.