 Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Jagdish Chandra's daughter Aditi and son-in-law Akshay live in the UK.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kidney was donated to needy in Bansal Hospital while cornea was donated in Hamidia Hospital on Sunday. The person whose body was donated was given a final farewell by the police band with full respect.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava of Kiran Foundation, said, “Jagdish Chandra Bhadang was admitted to Bansal Hosptial on May 3. On May 5, he was declared brain dead. His kidney was donated in Bansal Hospital and cornea was donated in Hamidia Hospital.”

On May 3, when he suffered from brain haemorrhage. Jagdish's wife Anjali Bhadang who works in New India Assurance Company found him unconscious. Anjali admitted him to Bansal Hospital.

After medical examination, the doctors declared him brain dead. Jagdish Chandra's daughter Aditi and son-in-law Akshay live in the UK. When they reached Bhopal, the process of organ donation began.

Read Also
Overheard in Bhopal: Better half turns bitter & strategy leaked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal Weather Update: Day temp; 7-degree rise in 2 days

Bhopal Weather Update: Day temp; 7-degree rise in 2 days

Bhopal: BMC staff manhandled during encroachment removal drive

Bhopal: BMC staff manhandled during encroachment removal drive

Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Bhopal: 25 passengers jump out of window as bus catches fire on way

Bhopal: 25 passengers jump out of window as bus catches fire on way