Bhopal: Khelo India Youth Games begins today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 will kick start with a spectacular opening ceremony here at Tatya Tope Stadium at 7pm on Monday.About 6000 athletes will showcase their skills in 27 disciplines in the KIYG, which is organised in 8 cities from January 31 to February 11.From laser show to mesmerizing performances of singers like Shaan, Neeti Mohan, anchoring of Jay Bhanushali and with 100-meter- long stage showcasing essence of Madhya Pradesh will be everything magical.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the 5th edition of the KIYG-2022. In the inaugural ceremony, Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister of State (Independent Charge), E&IT, Sports & Youth Services Government of Odisha Tusharkanti Behera, and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh Mama Natung will be present. KIYG 5.0 ScheduleKIYG events will be organised in 8 cities including Bhopal, which will host nine sporting events.

Indore will host six sports events, Gwalior will host four sports events similarly, Jabalpur will also host four sports disciplines, two events will be held in Ujjain, two will be hosted in Mandla, and Khargone and Balaghat will host two sports disciplines each. Among the squads, the host state of Madhya Pradesh will boast of having them.

