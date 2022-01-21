Bhopal: Khajuraho shivers at 4˚C; Cold condition to continue

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cold condition is likely to continue in various parts of the state and the meteorological department has is issued an orange alert on Thursday.

Senior meteorological department officer Dr GD Mishra said, Temperature trend will continue. Rain activities are likely on January 22 in State capital and other places in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Gwalior and Datia districts will witness chilly days in coming days. Similarly, moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Gwalior, Satna, Datia, Bhind and Morena.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to dense fog prevailed in Sagar, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions while Khajuraho experienced cold wave. Similarly, intense cold prevailed at Khajuraho, Datia, Gwalior while Rewa, Sidhi, Malajhkhand, Nowgong, and Tikamgarh even in the day.

According to meteorological department, Western disturbance is over eastern parts of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand and is the cause for dipping mercury. Another Western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas is also another reason.

Minimum temperatures increased by 2-3 degree over North West and central India.

An active western disturbance is arriving on Friday, assisted by induced cyclonic circulation. This well-marked circulation will stream in from across the border to West Rajasthan and adjoining region. Also, this feature, along with its parent system, will drift slowly eastward.

Cities night temp(deg/cel)

Khajuraho 4.0

Nowgong 4.7

Umaria 5.0

Rewa 5.0

Mandla 6.0

Pachmarhi 6.2

Sidhi 6.6

Satna 6.7

Raisen 6.8

Gwalior 7.5

Tikamgarh 7.8

Jabalpur 8.0

Damoh 8.2

Chhindwara 8.3

Betul 8.5

Guna 8.6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:41 AM IST