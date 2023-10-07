Bhopal: Khajuraho Development Authority Ex-President Joins BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former president of Khajuraho Development Authority and a BJP leader Dr Ghasiram Patel joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with his supporters on Saturday.

On Friday, BJP leader from Banda Assembly constituency in Sagar District, Ranjor Singh Bundela, had taken membership of BSP. He too had joined BSP with his supporters.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati had taken a dig at BJP and Congress through a tweet.

She said people were facing inflation, unemployment and corruption. “But BJP and Congress are talking about caste census, OBC and women reservation to hide their failures. But people know everything. They can’t be mislead,” she added.