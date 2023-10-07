 Bhopal: Khajuraho Development Authority Ex-President Joins BSP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Khajuraho Development Authority Ex-President Joins BSP

Bhopal: Khajuraho Development Authority Ex-President Joins BSP

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati had taken a dig at BJP and Congress through a tweet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former president of Khajuraho Development Authority and a BJP leader Dr Ghasiram Patel joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with his supporters on Saturday.

On Friday, BJP leader from Banda Assembly constituency in Sagar District, Ranjor Singh Bundela, had taken membership of BSP. He too had joined BSP with his supporters.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati had taken a dig at BJP and Congress through a tweet.

She said people were facing inflation, unemployment and corruption. “But BJP and Congress are talking about caste census, OBC and women reservation to hide their failures. But people know everything. They can’t be mislead,” she added.

Read Also
Gurugram Man Accused Of Toddler’s Rape Walks 400Km To Evade Police Tracking, Finally Arrested From...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It