Bhopal: Khadi Fashion Show Organised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A khadi fashion show was organised as part of Khadi Mahotsav at Bhopal Haat on Friday. The Khadi Mahotsav is organised by the Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board from October 28 to November 8.

The showcase, orchestrated by city fashion designer Shakeel Khan in collaboration with D Rock, featured 11 male and 8 female models. The aim of the event was to promote the use of khadi among the general public with a particular focus on encouraging the youth to embrace the traditional fabric.

The show exhibited khadi clothing in contemporary designs within a modern setting, offering a blend of tradition and style. Dr. Reenu Yadav (Mrs. India International) choreographed the event, adding her creative touch to this celebration of khadi fashion.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)