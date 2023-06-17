Bhopal: Kerwan Water Supply Line Damaged, Leading To Flood Like Situation In Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Distribution line of Kerwan supply was damaged flooding many areas in Kolar on Saturday. It was damaged at Ashirward Colony.

Construction of road is being carried on under Kolar six-lane project, which frequently damages water supply line of Kolar. Many roads became waterlogged.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team repaired the leakage restoring water supply line by the evening. In some area, water supply was disrupted in morning hours. Residents blamed carelessness on part of contractors working for construction of Kolar six-lane project.

City engineer (water supply) Udit Garg said, “BMC team repaired leakage and water supply, which was disrupted. In morning hours, water supply was made through tankers in affected colonies.”

Mayor Malti Rai said, “ Leakage has been repaired. In morning, leakage was noticed. BMC team was immediately dispatched and they repaired. Water supply has been restored. ”