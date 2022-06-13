Bhopal Katju Hospital to become operational as MCH facility within two months

Currently an OPD is operational on temporary basis on the hospital premises | FP

Bhopal(madhya Pradesh): It will take around two months to develop Dr Kailash Nath Katju Hospital into a 200-bedded Maternity Child Health (MCH) facility, said hospital medical superintendent Dr RP Patel.

Currently an OPD is being run on a temporary basis on the premises and it will take around two months for the hospital to become operational as MCH, said Patel while talking to Free Press.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated Katju Hospital on July 2, 2021. Later it was declared Covid-19 hospital under NGO Care India. Luckily as Covid-19 third wave was not so severe and the hospitalization rate had dropped down drastically, the health department decided to develop it into MCH. On March 31, 2022, the health department took over the charge of the hospital from NGO Care India.

“The facility had served as Covid-19 dedicated hospital. NGO Care India was assigned to run Covid hospital but now the state government has taken it over. The hospital will now be upgraded as Maternity Child Health. The entire building has been designed as per the requirement of the MCH,” said the medical superintendent.

Three Operation Theaters (OTs) are being developed in the Hospital with two 8-bed labour rooms. As many as 20 gynaecologists, 10 podiatrists and 15 medical officers will be deployed in full the fledged 200 bedded MCH hospital with SNCU wards, said Patel.

It was way back in 2018, when CM had performed bhoomi pujan for the new multi story building of Katju Hospital. The medical facility had an average daily OPD of more than 500 patients. There were about 20 doctors in the 30-bed hospital that specialises in maternity care. The maternity section, however, was shifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital and a sole dispensary on the premises provided primary medical care.

The leprosy control programme from the facility was shifted to Bairagarh hospital; Ayush wing to another hospital in New Bhopal. Outreach programme for community care was started at AIIMS Bhopal.