 Bhopal: Kathakali is dance-drama presentation of mythological episodes, says exponent Margi Vijayakumar
Spic Macay Bhopal Chapter ‘s 6-day Kathakali Lake-Dame event ends. Vijayakumar presented episodes from the Mahabharata with Kalamandalam Atul in female attire.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kathakali is a dance-drama presentation of interesting episodes from mythology and for this, the whole context is created according to the merits and demerits of the character, said Kathakali exponent Margi Vijayakumar.

He was speaking on Monday-the concluding day of the six- day ‘Kathakali Lake-Dame’, organised by Bhopal Chapter of Spic Macay . He was addressing school students, teachers and theatre artists at Seven Hills School.

Besides Kathakali's postures, expressions etc, the male character of Kathakali was explained like what type of costume, makeup and crown etc. should be used for which character. Kalamandalam Atul showcased many theatrical pieces wearing costumes and makeup in a calm manner. Later, Vijayakumar presented episodes from the Mahabharata with Kalamandalam Atul in female attire.

The artists of Vihaan Drama Group interacted with Guru Vijayakumar's troupe and discussed about ‘Taal Vrind of Kathakali’ in detail .

article-image

