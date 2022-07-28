Bhopal Karond Mandi to get MP’s first air-ventilated flower dome

representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Air-ventilated flower dome will be constructed in Karond Mandi complex for flower cultivators. The dome will be constructed at a cost of Rs 180.51 lakh. This will be the first dome in the state, said the MP MoS (Independent Charge) for horticulture and food processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha. The flower domes would be erected at other places as per the requirement, said the minister whose proposal for the constriction of Air Ventilated Flower Dome at Karond Mandi, Bhopal was accepted by the Central government recently.

The minister has thanked PM Narendra Modi, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan .

The minister said that the construction of Air Ventilated Flower Dome will help the floriculture farmers to get remunerative prices for their floral crops. Farmers who come to the market will get the facility to keep flowers in case they do not get good prices and will be able to bring them to market when they get a good price. With this, farmers will also be free from the exploitation of middlemen and floriculture will become a profitable business.

The minister directed the concerned officers to expedite the work of the approved Air Ventilated Flower Dome in Bhopal.