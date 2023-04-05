Bhopal: Karni Sena to relaunch stir for demands

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena will relaunch agitation from April 11 against state against for not fulfilling its promise made to addressing organisation’s 21 demands.

In January this year, lakhs of Karni Sena members had gathered at Jamboree Maidan led by their president resident Jeewan Singh Sherpur to press for 21-point charter of demands. Their 4-day agitation had disrupted normal work of half of city.

On January 11, state government decided to form the committee of five ministers, officials of different departments to examine Karni Sena’s demands. The agitation was called off following government’s assurance. State Karni Sena Pariwar general secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala told Free Press that the deadline for government to fulfil their demands ends on April 11.

“Till date, government has not taken a single step in this direction. From April 11, organisation members will ask question to every MLA and MP about their demands,” he said. He added that if the state government would not pay attention to their demands, Karni Sena members would boycott BJP MLAs.