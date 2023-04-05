Bhopal: Thieves target houses that were locked for months, make away with jewels worth Rs 2 Lakh

File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate incidents, a band of thieves struck two deserted houses of the city on Tuesday and made away with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh in total, the police said.

The incidents took place in Jawahar Chowk and Awadhpuri localities respectively, the police added.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant, SS Raut (78) is a retired government employee. He approached the police on Tuesday, stating that he had gone to reside at his son’s place in Pune in October 2022. When he returned home in April 2023, he found that his house had been burgled. Valuables worth Rs 1 lakh had been missing from his place, he added. The police have registered a case and have begun investigations.

In the second incident, the complainant, Nitesh Kumar Jharia (34), a resident of Awadhpuri, approached the police, telling them that he and his family members had gone to Katni about a month ago. When they returned on Tuesday, they discovered the theft, in which gold ornaments worth a lakh rupees and Rs 10 thousand in cash had been stolen. The police have begun probing the case.