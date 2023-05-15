Bhopal: Karnataka students interact with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, plant saplings with him

Karnataka students plants sapling with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Smart Park in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A group of students from Karnataka planted saplings of rudraksh, jamun and peepal with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Smart Park in the city on Monday. The students visited the Governor House where they met with Governor Mangubhai Patel. The students shared their experiences of the trip so far with him.

It was part of the second-day of five-day Yuva Sangam programme organised at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative

Besides, the students visited Birla Mandir and the Regional Science Centre. They also visited Upper Lake where they enjoyed boating and witnessed the beautiful sunset and enjoyed the scenic beauty of Bhopal

An interactive event at Civil Auditorium, where the students were joined by film and theatre actor Rajiv Verma, Nagarjuna Gowda (IAS), and Sangeet Verma, an expert on the history and culture of Bhopal.