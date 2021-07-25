Bhopal: Kargil Diwas refreshes memories of glorious tales of heroism, bravery, says chief minister

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Kargil Diwas refreshes memories of glorious tales of heroism, bravery and gallantry of our soldiers. The country salutes its heroic sons.

The CM gave this message through a tweet on Sunday after it was mentioned in Mann ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the upcoming Independence Day will be celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav in the whole country. Series of functions will be held to mark the occasion. The 75th Independence Day will be celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav.

The CM listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat on Sunday. He said Prime Minister has given concept of Local for Vocal to promote local products, which is yielding results in the country.

Meanwhile, chief minister has congratulated Priya Malik on winning the gold medal in the wrestling in 73-kg category at Hungary's Budapest World Cadet Wrestling Championship.