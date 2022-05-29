e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Karateka Satyansh bags 2 gold medals at national karate championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Class 10 student from Madhya Pradesh, Satyansh Sharma, has won two gold medals at the 39th All India Karate Championship's event - Championship of the Champions.

The Amateur Karate Association of MP told Free Press that Sharma won a gold medal in Kata and Kumite style each. Kata is a solo display of martial moves and Kumite is a fight with an opponent.

The championship concluded in Goa on Friday under the aegis of Karate-do Development Society and Karate Association of India. More than 400 karatekas from across the country took part in the championship.

The chairperson of ITM Global School in Gwalior, Ruchi Singh Chouhan, has congratulated Satyansh for his victory and announced an incentive and award for him.

