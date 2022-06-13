Bhopal: Kanjoos, based on Moliere’s French comedy, staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The play, Kanjoos, based on classic French comedy, The Miser (L’Avare), penned by Moliere, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Monday.

Directed by Mukesh Pachaude, the play deals with different dimensions of selfishness prevailing in society. It was presented by Ekjoot Theatre and Welfare Samiti in support of Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The hilarious play revolves around a Muslim family of Bhopal. The main character Mirza is a miser. Not only his children but even his servants, friends and neighbours too bear the brunt of his miserliness, introducing rib-tickling laughter. The first prey of his miserliness are his children Farukh and Ajra. The play takes an interesting turn when Mirza and his son Farukh want to get married with the same girl Mariam. On the other hand, Nasir, the lover of Ajra, works as a servant in Mirza’s house out of love for his sweetheart.

Meanwhile, 10,000 asharfis of miser Mirza, hidden in the courtyard of his house, is stolen. He doubts everyone and hatches a plan with a hawaldar to catch the thief.

The play ends with many interesting scenes in which Nasir is identified as the lost son of Nawab. Suggestive sets, props costume, lights and music were used to highlight the moods of the play.