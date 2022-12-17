Bhopal: Kamal Nath woos Pt Mishra, latter bats for RSS, Bajrang Dal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Religious leader Pradeep Mishra, whom Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath is contacting for delivering religious discourses in Chhindwara, has turned out to be a supporter of the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal.

During a religious discourse in Betul, he said a member of each family should join either the RSS or the Bajrang Dal. It is necessary for protection of Sanatan Dharma and the country, he said.

Mishra has, however, justified his statement saying neither the RSS nor the Bajrang Dal contests an election. Instead of seeking votes, the members of the RSS and those of the Bajrang Dal raise their voice only when there is any attack on Sanatan Dharma and serve the needy when there is any natural calamity, Mishra said.

These two outfits always stand by the people, Mishra said, adding that he does not belong to any political party, but he is only a devotee of Lord Shiva.

On the other hand, about Mishra’s support to RSS, Nath said he had nothing do with anyone’s ideologies. Nath further said he had spoken to Mishra on Friday night about holding a religious discourse in Chhindwara.

Mishra wanted to know when such a religious discourse would be held. Mishra had created a controversy by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a religious event. At that time, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh wanted to know from Mishra whether Modi’s name has been mentioned in any religious book.

Congress legislator Sanjay Shukla recently held a religious function in which Mishra delivered religious discourses. Nath had met Mishra in that function.