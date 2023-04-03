Bhopal: Kamal Nath, VD Sharma come face-to-face over party-hopping

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have come face-to-face over party-hopping.

In the past two days, two BJP leaders have defected to the Congress. On the other hand, a Congress leader, who contested the Lok Sabha election on the party ticket, joined the BJP.

During an interaction with media persons in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said the BJP leaders in every district in the state had been in touch with him.

According to Nath, he has nothing to do with the legislators, but his focus is on those leaders who are attached to grass-roots.

He is keen to include in the Congress those BJP leaders who have a base among voters.

Reacting to Nath’s statement, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has said Nath should understand that the BJP is an ideology-based party which does not follow any family or any individual.

Nath, who is unable to put his house in order, is worried about the BJP, Sharma said.

The BJP workers are not ordinary people, so Nath should stop dreaming about them, Sharma said.

BJP and Congress leaders are engineering defection in each other’s party. Both have set their eyes on disgruntled leaders.

The legislators of both the parties, who apprehend that they will not get tickets, are trying to find other ways.

After two BJP leaders have defected to the party, the Congress leaders look hopeful of further defections.

The Congress is especially keeping an eye on those leaders in the BJP, who are against Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters.