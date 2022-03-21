Bhopal: Kamal Nath tightens noose around Congressmen who were given responsibility of membership drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After extending the date for membership campaign, state Congress president Kamal Nath has begun tightening the noose around party workers who were given responsibility of membership drive.

A meeting of party MLAs and district presidents has been convened by party’s election officer Ramchandra Khuntia on March 24. Kamal Nath has asked Khuntia to hold meeting as he would not be available on March 24.

Khuntia has asked the MLAs and district presidents to come along with details of the membership drive, which includes target given and target achieved.

Besides office bearers, heads of all affiliated organisations including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal and heads of cells have also been invited at the meeting. Office bearers will also present details of online membership at the meeting.

Nath had given a target to make 50 lakh new members under the membership campaign called Ghar Chalo Abhiyan. Later, Nath added digital membership drive in the same campaign in which new party members were added digitally. Sources from the Congress say that all office bearers will be given tips to boost the membership drive in the last leg that will be held in the last week of this month.

Nath has been emphasising on structural reorganisation of party in view of assembly elections due next year. Moreover, elections of party organisation will be held in August. According to party deadline, election of state party president has to be conducted before August 20.

Monday, March 21, 2022