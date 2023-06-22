Bhopal: Kamal Nath Throws Cold Water On Patwari’s Claim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath does not seem to agree with Jitu Patwari’s plea for procurement of wheat for Rs 3,000 a quintal.

Patwari has been telling everyone that if the Congress comes to power, it will procure wheat for Rs 3,000 a quintal.

Taking a decision minimum support price is the Central Government’s prerogative, Nath said at a press conference in Shajapur on Wednesday.

From Nath’s statement, it is clear that he does not want to talk over the issue.

After Patwari, former minister Jaiwardhan Singh also supported procurement of wheat for Rs 3,000 a quintal.

Jaiwardhan also said Nath would soon make an announcement on the issue.

Nath has swept the issue under the carpet for a while saying that it comes under Centre’s jurisdiction.

At present, the MSP of wheat is Rs 2, 150 a quintal. The state government is not in a position to give bonus on MSP. This is the reason that, Nath is keeping away from making any announcement on wheat procurement.

Read Also Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public