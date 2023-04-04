Bhopal: Kamal Nath is accidental leader of Emergency, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians are intensifying their attack against one another as the assembly election is nearing.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra called MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath an accidental leader of Emergency.

Reacting to Nath’s statement on Monday that for him legislators are not important, Mishra said, “How can Nath, who had gagged the voice of democracy during the Emergency, understand the importance of an MLA? In the eyes of Nath, even Rahul Gandhi has no importance, so how can the legislators have any value?”

Before that, Nath had called the proceedings of the assembly useless, Mishra said, adding that, nothing can be expected of him.

Reacting to Mishra’s statement, leader of opposition Govind Singh said, “Nath has been an MP and MLA for over 40 years besides he has been a Union Minister and chief minister.”

Nath is a people’s leader, but the politicians of the BJP drop from Skylab, Singh said.

