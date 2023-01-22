Bhopal: Kamal Nath holds meeting

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party will bring two election manifestos - one for women and the other for people of the state. Former chief minister Kamal Nath held a meeting with the leaders of different departments of the party in this regard on Sunday. After the meeting, the chairman of election manifesto (Vachan Patra) committee Rajendra Singh told media that manifesto for women would focus on their safety and empowerment. The other manifesto will focus on farmers, businessmen, traders, unemployed youths, servicemen and other sectors. Another meeting will be held a month later in which department and cell members will make recommendations, which the committee will incorporate in manifestos. In 2018, Congress party’s manifesto promised several measures. The most popular announcement was farm loan waiver scheme called Jai Kisan Yojana. The Congress party claims that its government waived loan of 27 lakh farmers, which BJP contradicts.

