Bhopal: Kamal Nath govt’s eyes home buyers with Rent and Own scheme

BHOPAL: Urban Administration Department would be starting a new scheme ‘Rent and Own’ for people of MP who are interested in buying houses.

In the scheme, a person will be allotted the house and will have to pay monthly installments- as good as rent- of the house. Once the price of the house is paid, the person will be given ownership of the house.

CM Kamal Nath was reviewing housing projects with UAD and Rural Development Department. CM asked the officials of rural development to plan similar housing schemes for people living in rural areas.

Officials of the Urban Administration Department (UAD) have been instructed to focus more on CM Awas Mission. These instructions were given while CM Kamal Nath was reviewing department’s progress on Wednesday.

CM Nath raised point that share of state government is more than PM Awas Yojna in providing residences to the people then why is PM Awas Yojna given more importance. Officers of the department should ensure that appropriate importance should be given to the CM Awas Mission.

Officials also discussed the financial crisis faced by the department as state government was not getting central government’s share in time. Financial challenges came from the state government as well.

Officials were told to study Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra model of housing and to replicate appropriate clauses in Madhya Pradesh.