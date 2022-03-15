Bhopal: Kamal Nath government indulged in politics of vendetta

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress of politics of vendetta against BJP leaders and workers, including many ministerial colleagues, during its 15-month government.

Chouhan said that even he too was a victim of discrimination as not a single work was done in his constituency during the period.

Chouhan was speaking on Vote of Thanks on Governor’s address in the state assembly on Monday.

Chouhan said he always believed in getting along with everyone- Sabka sath sabka vikas. The Opposition members were not exception.

“I never tried to harm Opposition members but (we must know) from where the practice of discrimination and injustice began,” said Chouhan.

He said parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra’s brother was transferred thrice to teach a lesson to him (Narottam Mishra). His brothers and relatives were targeted and his friend’s hotel in Gwalior was demolished.

Chouhan said cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoria’s brother was detained. BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak’s resort was damaged and mines closed. Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh’s hotel faced action as the land was measured. Instructions were issued to demolish a part of transport minister Govind Singh’s hotel.

CM said BJP MLA Sharad Kol was intimidated by talking of slapping Section 307 of the IPC on him, through SP.

“I myself am example. I went to a family at Baghwada village to pay condolence on death of an elderly person. I have relations with the family. There, a teacher with whom I have family relation came to see me. The then government suspended the teacher,” said the CM.

CM further said in Budhni Nagar Panchayat was with BJP. A statue of Maharana Pratap was erected. They (Nagar Panchayat office-bearers) said the statue would be unveiled by their MLA (Chouhan). On this, the stone was removed and thrown away.

In Bhopal, he added, a corporator’s house was bulldozed.

He said there were several such instances of discrimination and injustice the BJP leaders and workers were subjected to.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:57 AM IST