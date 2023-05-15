Bhopal: Kalidasa’s classical play Abhijnanashakuntalam staged in classical style

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th century poet Kalidasa’s classical Sanskrit play, Abhijnanashakuntalam was staged in Hindi in classical style at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of third of four-day Rang Mahima programme organised by Rangmandal, a theatre wing of Bharat Bhavan.

Directed by Professor Vidushi Rita Ganguly, the play explores Natyashastra, the treatise on dramatic arts, as a medium to perform the tale. It was directed under the classical style as referred and beautifully described in Natyashastra, the Panchamaveda, in 500 BC.

As an ode to the poet, Rangmandal, a Repertory Company of the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, staged Sanskrit text that narrates the story of Shakuntala as told in epic Mahabharata. The show was houseful on the third day of the fest.

Apart from acting, music, lights and set added charm to the play. The music and set were done by Ganguly. The flute and shehnai were played by Pandit Rajendra Prasanna.

The play revolves around a protagonist, Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Viswamitra and apsara Menaka. Abandoned at birth by her parents, she is reared in the secluded hermitage of sage Kanva and grows up a comely but innocent maiden.