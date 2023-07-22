Bhopal: Kajari, Jhula Songs Captivate Audience At Bharat Bhawan

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kajari and jhula songs in classical and folk style enthralled the audience at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Saturday. It was part of the second -day of three-day Kajari Jhula Gayan Mahotsav, Anhad, a musical wing of the Bharat Bhawan. The songs generally are presented in rainy season.

Vocalist Madhumita Naqvi and a troupe from Bhopal presented Kajari and jhula songs in classical style. Manoj Patidar accompanied her on tabla, Pandit Jitendra Sharma on harmonium and Shiraz on sarangi.

The event began with the performance of Manimala Singh and group .

It was followed by the performance of Urmila Pandey and her group. Both of them presented kajari-jhula songs in folk style which enchanted the audience.