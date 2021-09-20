e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:56 PM IST

Bhopal: Kajari, Dadara, Bundeli songs presented under Gamak

The Directorate of Culture organised one-hour online concert. It was streamed on YouTube channel of culture department.
Staff Reporter
Sangeeta Goswami and her troupe presented Kajari and Dadara songs in Bhopal on Monday |

BHOPAL: Sangeeta Goswami and her troupe presented Kajari and Dadara songs under Gamak, a cultural programme organised by state culture department here on Monday.

The troupe from Bhopal also presented Bada and Chhota khayal songs including ‘Ye dhan-dhan bhag mere,’ and ‘Panghatwa kaise jaun ri’ in raag Madhuvanti.

Jitendra Sharma accompanied them on harmonium and Ashesh Upadhyay on tabla. Besides, Bundeli songs were presented by Manidev Singh Thakur and his troupe from Sagar. They started with ‘Devi jash geet’ followed by ‘Jiya moro dhare ne ab dheer.

Rakesh Katariya accompanied them on dholak, Prashant Shrivastava on tabla, Manoj Shilpkar on flute, Ganpat Sen on Nagadiya, and Ashish Lala on manjeera.

The Directorate of Culture organised one-hour online concert under Gamak. It was streamed on YouTube channel of culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:56 PM IST
