Bhopal: Kailash, Prahlad, Vishvas, Narottam Assigned Key Roles In Maharashtra Election By BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates for the Maharashtra election may not have been announced, but the BJP has begun to prepare for the polls. The leaders from Madhya Pradesh will play the most active role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election. The leaders from MP have been activated for the Maharashtra election. They will take charge of the Vidarbha region of the state and its centre will be in Nagpur.

The leaders who will take care of the election held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday. Three ministers and a former minister have been given the responsibility for the Maharashtra assembly election.

Among the ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given the responsibility for Nagpur city and rural areas; Prahlad Patel will be in Wardha, Amravati; Vishvas Sarang will work in Akola and Buldhana; and former minister Narottam Mishra has been given the responsibility for Bhandara and Gondia. Party’s state organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma has also been given the responsibility for the Maharashtra election.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav are looking after the election in Maharashtra. Yadav was the in-charge of the assembly election in MP, and Shivprakash is continuously monitoring the party’s working in the state. So, these two leaders have decided to deploy the leaders from MP in Maharashtra.

BJP’s national secretary Arvind Menon, who was the organisational general secretary in MP, has been made in-charge of several assembly seats. Kailash, Prahlad, Narottam and Vishvas have already worked for the party in the assembly elections in six states. These leaders are acquainted with the election strategy. Now, they will set up a team consisting of the leaders of Maharashtra and MP. The leaders from MP, who have been given the responsibility for several seats, will appoint in-charges for each constituency. The in-charges of these assembly seats will be from MP. They will soon be appointed.