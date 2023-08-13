 Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna
Bhopal: Kabir's Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Couplets of Kabir and lehengi dance were presented at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday under a concert, Sambhavna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Bhopal: Kabir's Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Couplets of Kabir and lehengi dance were presented at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday under a concert, Sambhavna.

Sambhavna, an activity focused on dance, singing and musical instruments, is being organised in the museum. The event began with a performance of singer Bhairusingh Chauhan and his troupe from Indore who presented Kabir's couplets.

Nanuram Sanveria accompanied him on vocal, Sagar Chauhan on harmonium, Dilip Chauhan on violin, Ram Chauhan on dholak and Rajendra Chauhan on majira. The event ended with lehengi dance of Sahariya tribe, presented by Ramlakhan and his troupe from Sheopur.

It is a group dance performed in Shravan. The festival of bhujari is celebrated on the second day of Rakshabandhan. A procession is taken out in the village. The women place grains of wheat grown in bamboo baskets on their heads, these are called bhujars.

