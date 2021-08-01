Bhopal: Kabir songs presented under Gamak series

Bhopal: Satyamangal Mangilal Kulshresth and his troupe presented Kabir songs on Sunday evening. It was a part of ongoing online series Gamak organised by state culture department in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The troupe from Agar Malwa began with ‘Motida chuge re hanso motida chuge…’ It was followed by ‘Tamboora sun le re sadho bhai…,’ ‘Jeene sadho ki sangat pai rama…,’ and ‘Mann mast hua phir kya bole…’ They ended with ‘Moti samundara moti chal ud hansa va desh…’

Sharda Devi and others accompanied on vocal, Gangaram Malviya on harmonium, Raish Khan on violin, Manoj Ghudavad on vango, Sohan Rao and Dinesh Malviya on manjaree and Shyam Malviya on kartal.

The event ended with a karma dance by Sonsai Baiga and a troupe from Mandla. Karma is a famous autumnal festival, which starts from 11th day of bright fortnight in month of Bhadrapad. Karma means fate. This folk dance is performed during the worship of the god of fate known as Karam Devta.

Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised one-hour online concert. It was streamed on YouTube channel of culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.