Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia to go to RS, Nath’s man to become PCC head

BHOPAL: Bitterness between Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia may end after the Rajya Sabha (RS) elections in the state.

Since Scindia stuck to his demand for the post of MPCC president, a decision on it could not be taken.

With the RS polls around the corner, chances of election of MPCC president look bright.

To maintain a balance between Nath and Scindia, the Congress high command has decided to send Scindia to RS, and left the choice of MPCC head to Nath.

There was a feud between the two leaders over the election of MPCC head.

Nath wants that someone of his choice should be made MPCC head.

The names of Bala Bachahan and Sajjan Singh Verma are also under consideration, but Scindia, who could not become the chief minister, wanted to head the MPCC.

Nevertheless, once the name of Scindia is proposed for RS, he has to give up demand for the post.

Besides Scindia, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is keeping an eye on the post, because he wants that someone of his choice should get that.

The name of former leader of opposition Ajay Singh and that of former president of MPCC Arun Yadav are also being discussed for the post

Nevertheless, Nath wants to keep the party organisation under his control by sending Digvijaya Singh to RS. He is making efforts for it.

Both Scindia and Singh depend on Nath to go to RS, because it is the chief minister who has to take a decision on the matter.

If a supporter of Nath becomes the PCC president, there will be no problem for him in four years.

By sending the two leaders to RS, Nath will be able to control the party organisation.

