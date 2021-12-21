e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

Bhopal: Junior Doctors Association goes on strike

The junior doctors have stopped routine services of OPDs and OTs at the hospital.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) staged a sit-in at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Tuesday against delay in counselling process for PG NEET.

The junior doctors stopped routine services of OPDs and OTs at the hospital. They also raised slogans during the protest. They have claimed that they will stop the emergency facilities too from December 22.

President of the association, Dr Harish Pathak says that there has been a shortage of junior doctors for the last seven months because of delays in the counselling process. In such a situation, there is a heavy workload on junior doctors. As a result, it not only affected their health but also the patients were not getting proper treatments.

Pathak further said that the junior doctors had protested earlier but their demands were yet to be fulfilled. He claimed that the junior doctors would go on indefinite strike from December 22.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:12 PM IST
