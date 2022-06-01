Bhopal: JP Nadda to attend organisational prog on two-day visit to Bhopal, Jabalpur

Twitter/ BJP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday. During the schedule, he will participate in organisational programmes in Bhopal today and Jabalpur on Thursday. On reaching the city, he will be given a grand welcome by party workers.

According to the scheduled programme issued by state BJP, Nadda will reach the airport on June 1 at 10 am. State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others will receive him at the State Hangar at 10.30 am.

After which, Nadda will visit Gurudwara Nanak Tekri located at Idgah Hills at 11.30 am and pay obeisance. From there at 12 noon, after reaching martyr memorial, Nadda will pay floral tributes to the martyrs.

After garlanding Netaji Subhash Boseís statue, Nadda will visit BJP state office at Pt Deendayal Parishar. He will attend the introduction meeting of Madhya Pradesh cabinet at 1.45 pm.

He will reach Motilal Nehru Stadium at 3.25 pm, and will address a meeting of State Working Committee. Large number of party leaders will attend it.

Nadda will reach Jabalpur on June 1 at 6.15 pm. Party leaders will receive him there. He will reach the divisional BJP office from the airport at 6.30 pm in the form of a road show.

He will be given a grand welcome at various places between the airport and divisional office. Nadda will visit the residence of Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh at 9.15 pm. After that they will reach Pachpedhi, the residence of Jayshree Banerjee at 10.15 pm.

Nadda will reach the residence of former party district president Anil Sharma at 9.30 am on June 2. At 10 am, he will participate in a booth meeting organised in booth number 106 Mandal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Cantt Legislative Assembly constituency.

After which he will have meeting with Anushuchit Jati (Scheduled Caste) Morcha workers at the residence of Ashish Ahirwar, Maharishi Arvind Ward at Ghamapura Chowk at 11 am. At 11.40, he will address the Mandal meeting at Royal School Sanjeevani Nagar Gadha located in Rani Durgavati Mandal of West Vidhan Sabha.

Nadda will attend a meeting of core group at the divisional party office at 12.40 pm. He will attend the meeting of economic and social media group in the divisional office at 2.30 pm. He will participate in the Youth Connect programme of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised at the Veterinary College Ground at 4 pm.