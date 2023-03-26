Bhopal: JP Nadda on one-day visit today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National BJP president JP Nadda will arrive on a day-long visit to city on Sunday. He will participate in a series of programmes including laying foundation stone for BJP’s new building and presiding over party’s core committee meeting. BJP has made preparations to give a rousing welcome to him.

Nadda will arrive here at 10.10 am. At 10.45 am, he will listen to Man ki Baat radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at booth number 53 in Sun City (Gandhi Nagar Mandal). At 1.55 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of new BJP office building. At 2.45 am, he will address convention of divisional booth presidents of Bhopal and Narmadapuram at Lal Parade ground. At 5 pm, he will address Prabudhjan Samagam at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall. At 7 pm, he will address party’s core committee meeting.