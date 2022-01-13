Bhopal: JP Hospital gets SNCU ward and 6,000 lt LMO plant

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary has said that all the preparations of the Health Department are complete to deal with the third wave of corona. Adequate arrangements for oxygen supported beds and oxygen supply have been made in the hospitals.

Health Minister Dr. Choudhary gave this information after dedicating the newly constructed Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant at JP Hospital on Thursday.

He said that a plant of 6,000 liters of liquid oxygen capacity has been installed at JP Hospital in Bhopal. Its cost is Rs 75 lakh. He said that a 10-bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up at JP Hospital at a cost of Rs 5.32 lakh. An 18 bedded Covid ICU ward has also been prepared at a cost of Rs 1.18 crore. He informed that oxygen plants of capacity 18,000, 830 LPM (Litre Per Minute) have been set up in Bhopal district itself.

He said against the provision of ICU, HDU beds in various hospitals for the year 2021-22, 670 new ICU, HDU beds were made available by achieving 100 percent target. A target of 3063 oxygen supported beds was set in the year 2021-22. Against the target, 2882 Oxygen Supported Beds have been set up so far and the rest will be ready by the month of February. Similarly, 300 PICU beds have been made available in hospitals against 310 PICUs. The rest will be completed by the end of January.

In the year 2021-22, after the approval for setting up of Liquid Medical Oxygen Plants in all district hospitals, the work of setting up the plant was started. So far, these have been installed at Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Morena, Betul, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain. Work will be completed in the remaining districts till February 15.

Thursday, January 13, 2022