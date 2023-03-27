Bhopal: JP Agarwal shocks Kamal Nath over CM face in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal has shocked the state unit that is projecting Kamal Nath as the party’s chief ministerial face.

Nath is the head of the party’s state unit which is fighting the election under his leadership, but it is the party’s national president who will take a decision on who will be the chief ministerial face, Agarwal said. He made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday.

The state Congress has been repeatedly saying that Nath is the party’s chief ministerial face.

Consequently, the supporters of Nath are also calling him the future chief minister.

They have put up a poster outside the PCC office claiming that Nath is the next chief minister.

Agarwal had already said that who would be the chief ministerial candidate was yet to be decided.

Former MPCC president Arun Yadav also said there had not been any decision on the party’s chief ministerial face.

On the other hand, Digvijay Singh and others are saying Nath will be the next chief minister if the Congress wins the election.

Nevertheless, contradictory statements made by the party leaders have caused confusion among people.

According to vice-president of the Congress’s media cell Ajay Yadav, Agarwal has said the party is fighting the election under Nath’s leadership, so the people should understand the significance of his statement.

On the other hand, in-charge of the BJP’s media cell, Lokendra Parashar, has said there is resentment against Nath, which is now coming out.

