Bhopal: Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Bribe Case; Lokayukta Police Take 18 Hours To Complete Searches

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have seized property papers and bank lockers keys from the house of joint commissioner and joint registrar cooperative societies Vinod Kumar Singh, who was caught red- handed accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe on Monday, said police on Tuesday.

It took 18 hours for the cops to complete the searches which began on Monday. Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant Vinod Kumar Sharma.

The complainant was facing an inquiry and the officer asked him to pay the bribe to get a clean chit. DSP Sanjay Shukla told the Free Press that the team conducted a raid at the lavish house of the joint commissioner.

The team also found the bank details and locker keys. On the working days, the team will open the bank lockers and will seize the valuables. The police will also write to banks to provide the details of the accounts.

The police have also written to the department about the action taken against the officer. The department will take the required action against the officer. The DSP added that the details of the seized items will be assessed after valuers submit the reports.