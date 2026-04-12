Bhopal - Jodhpur Express Trips Cancelled On Multiple Dates In May Due To Maintenance Work | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway passengers planning to travel in May could face inconveniences.

Due to maintenance work in the Jaipur Division of North Western Railway, several trips of the Bhopal - Jodhpur Express have been cancelled.

According to the West Central Railway, Bhopal Division, non-interlocking work is being carried out at Kanakpura station yard in Jaipur Division.

Because of this, train number 14814 Bhopal - Jodhpur Express will remain cancelled from Bhopal on May 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13 and 14, 2026, affecting a total of seven trips.

Similarly, train number 14813 Jodhpur - Bhopal Express will also be cancelled from Jodhpur on May 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 12 and 13, 2026.

This will impact train services in both directions and may cause inconvenience to passengers.

Railway officials said the work is being carried out to improve safety, speed, and overall train operations in the future.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their trains before starting their journey to avoid inconvenience.