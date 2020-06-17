Bhopal: Jobless youth kills self, had dispute with kin

BHOPAL: Being jobless for over three months in the lockdown, a 35-year-old man killed himself by taking poison. He worked as a guard in a hotel in Kolar and after being rendered jobless in the lockdown he had gone back to his native place in Silwani.

He returned a few days back and was searching for a job but did not get it. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Raghuvanshi who lived in Lalita Nagar in Kolar. Police said he was searching for a job and was unable to get it. In a suicide note, he mentioned that his maternal uncle and his son had a dispute with him.