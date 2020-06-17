Bhopal: Jobless youth kills self, had dispute with kin

BHOPAL: Being jobless for over three months in the lockdown, a 35-year-old man killed himself by taking poison. He worked as a guard in a hotel in Kolar and after being rendered jobless in the lockdown he had gone back to his native place in Silwani.
He returned a few days back and was searching for a job but did not get it. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Raghuvanshi who lived in Lalita Nagar in Kolar. Police said he was searching for a job and was unable to get it. In a suicide note, he mentioned that his maternal uncle and his son had a dispute with him.
Sub inspector Praveen Thakrey said he was upset over not getting a job, while he had spent all his salary and savings in the lockdown. It was on Wednesday morning that his neighbors found his door locked from inside and there was no response from him even after repeated knocks. He had also vomited outside. When they entered the house breaking open the door, they found him lying on the floor with celphos pills around after which they informed police.
