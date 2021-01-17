Bhopal: Job aspirants duped of Rs 1 cr; Cyber cell arrests 5 fraudsters

BHOPAL: The Bhopal cyber cell has arrested five persons, including four women, for duping job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1 crore. They had been running a call centre in Noida for two years.

The accused would contact job aspirants through fake advertisements. Whenever someone used their website and filled in the form, they would contact them from their call centre. The accused have duped over 500 job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states where they would approach Hindi-speaking persons.

A Bhopal-based man, Pramod Malwiya, had lodged a complaint against the accused and an FIR was registered in January this year. The accused were traced to Noida and they were arrested.

The accused would take transaction charges and processing fee from the aspirants and would take over Rs 25,000 from them, as they did on different occasions. The victims had not approached the police in any of the cases and, thus, they were not arrested until the Bhopal cyber cell held them on January 13.