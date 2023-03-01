Bhopal: Jeweller arrested for online gambling, caught while placing bets on phone

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch team has arrested a jeweller on charges of online gambling from Shyamala Hills, officials said on Wednesday. The officials have seized Rs 10,025 and mobile phone from his possession.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that team received a tip-off on Wednesday about a man involved in online gambling at Shyamala Hills. The team reached a residential flat in Professor’s Colony.

They spotted a man inside the house, placing bets on his mobile phone. The team took him into custody and checked his mobile phone in which they found an online betting application. The man identified himself as Rajesh Soni (53), a jeweller, who told officials that he placed bets online through application.

He said he purchased the ID on the application for Rs 3 lakh. After his statement, team seized mobile phone and cash, which he had earned through online betting.

Currently, the accused is being questioned about involvement of other people in the offence, Chouhan said.