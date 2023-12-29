Bhopal: Jet Pack, Road Roller Made Of Waste Attract Visitors At Birla Museum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former office superintendent of Coal India Limited, Bhopal, Devendra Prakash Tiwari showcased around 50 exhibits made of waste material, attracting visitors at Birla Museum in the city.

The models included aircraft carriers, fighter helicopters, hot air balloon, mobile tower, bomb disposal squad, ancient and modern weapons, rockets and satellites, battle tanks and artillery etc.

It was a part of the inaugural-day of the two-day exhibition on Thursday. A four-inch ‘Jet Pack’ model with modern technology made of mechanical springs, screws and spark plugs, and a two-inch road roller which plays an important role in road construction made using rollers of a computer printer were on display.

The importance of the bomb disposal squad has increased amid the increasing threats of terrorism. Skilled military training and modern equipment are essential for the task. A soldier was made from a bicycle brake lever on a body cool powder can.

Tiwari has displayed the collections across the country and received various honours, including Limca Book of Records. “It has been my hobby to collect or make things from waste material since my childhood. And after retirement, the hobbies turned into passion. My father also motivated me for the collection” 62-year-old Tiwari said.