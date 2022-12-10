Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) and other likeminded outfits have decided to contest on 100 assembly seats in Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year. The decision was taken at the meeting at Gandhi Bhawan under Samaj Jodo Youth Leadership Mission-2023.

Leaders of Samta Samadhan Party, OBC Mahasabha, APKAS, AIMIM, Backward Class Association, Bharat Raksha Dal, MP Berojgarh Sena participated to chalk out strategy for forthcoming Assembly polls.

Dr Hiralal Alava said, “We want to kick off the Youth Leadership Mission-2023. People of economically and socially weaker section should be treated equal. Before bringing Uniform Civil Code, there should be equal distribution of property of Adani, Ambani among the citizens of the country.”

He further said, “JAIS will fight for the constitutional rights given to poor people in Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, PESA Act, Forest Rights Act and the Constitution.”

OBC Mahasabha leader Pritam Lodhi said, “OBC in association with JAIS will give befitting reply to present state government in coming elections under Mission 2023.”

