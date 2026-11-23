Bhopal Janata Quarters Demolition To Begin On November 23 As HC Clears Action Against 599 Homes, 500 Cops Deployed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of 599 Janata Quarters in Aishbagh will continue as scheduled from 5 AM on Monday, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to stay the entire demolition drive during a special hearing on Sunday.

However, the court granted two days' relief to Mohammad Hafeez Khan, the allottee of Quarter No. 465, whose house will not be demolished until Wednesday.

Justice Vishal Mishra directed the petitioner and Housing Board officials to meet the collector and mutually decide the rental compensation to be paid during the redevelopment period. The decision must be communicated to the High Court on Wednesday.

After the court's directions, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday prepared a duty chart of over 400 staff along with at least seven bulldozers and 20 trucks. Around 500 police personnel were also deployed from Sunday midnight.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner RP Ahirwar personally appeared before the court in Jabalpur on behalf of the BMC during the special Sunday hearing.

Allottee challenges demolition

Hafeez Khan had approached the High Court, claiming that he was a legitimate allottee of Quarter No. 465 and that his house was also included in the demolition scheduled for Nov 23.

He sought a stay on the action. Representing the BMC, advocate Suyash Mohan Guru informed the court that the demolition was being undertaken at the request of the Housing Board.

Quarters declared dilapidated in 2016

Housing Board advocate Kapil Duggal told the court that all 600 Janata Quarters had been declared dilapidated by the municipal corporation in 2016 and posed a serious threat to life and property. He said residents had been served multiple notices over the years to vacate the premises.

Under the government's redevelopment scheme, eligible allottees will receive new units in the reconstructed buildings. The policy also provides for rental compensation during the construction period.

Dispute over rental compensation

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Anoop Nair and advocate Kabir Paul expressed apprehension that the government might fix an inadequate rental amount.

The Housing Board countered that the dispute concerned only the rate of rental compensation and that one allottee's objection could not justify halting the demolition of all 600 quarters.

After hearing both sides, the court declined to stay the overall demolition drive. The demolition of the remaining 599 quarters will therefore proceed on Monday, while Quarter No. 465 will remain protected until Wednesday's hearing.