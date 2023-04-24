Bhopal: Janapad panchayat members stage protest, demand hike in honorarium

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Prantiya Janpad Sadasya Sangh staged protest in support of its 10 demands here on Sunday. The members of janpad panchayat from across the state staged protest at Ambedkar Maidan. They said that under Panchayati Raj Act, 1993, the demand to give back the rights of members is important. Apart from this, other demands including honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month, provision of Rs 25 lakh development fund, administrative approval of development works on the recommendation of panapad members.

Demands include the right which was given to the district members in the Panchayati Raj Act, 1993, the same right should be given back again. The honorarium of district members should be Rs. 20,000 per month. The honorarium of each district president should be Rs 50,000 and that of the vice-presidents should be Rs 35,000 per month. Provision should be made for administrative approval for development works on the written recommendation of the Janapad member.

A provision of Rs. 1 crore as development fund and Rs. 25 lakh as discretionary fund for district presidents' development fund. Provision of Rs 50 lakh development fund and Rs 10 lakh discretionary fund for district vice-presidents. A provision of Rs 25 lakh development fund and Rs 5 lakh discretionary fund for district members.