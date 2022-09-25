Bhopal: Jan Seva Abhiyan based on Pt Deendayal's idea of serving people, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay believed that the public is God, poor is 'Narayan' and service to them is service to God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is realising this resolve of public service with effective implementation of public welfare schemes. No eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of public welfare schemes. To ensure this, special camps are being organised in every ward in the urban areas and all gram panchayats of the state under 'Mukhyamantri Jan Seva' campaign.

Public representatives are also actively participating in the camps along with government officials and employees. Approvals are being provided to every eligible person promptly and are being linked to the schemes. 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva' campaign is the medium to implement Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's idea of 'Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva'.

He was speaking after garlanding the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay located at LalGhati in Bhopal. He garlanded the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary and paid floral tributes. MLA and former Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai, social worker Sumit Pachauri and Bhagwan Das Sabnani were present.

He said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was the pioneer of the idea of Integral Humanism. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, activities are being conducted to ensure 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as per the ideas of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay. India is emerging on the global stage as a powerful, prosperous, enriched and proud nation. He also distributed saplings to the workers in the 'Hara-Bhara Madhya Pradesh' campaign of Yuva Morcha.